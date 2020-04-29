|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our Mom and Nana, Peggy Langan on April 24, 2020 who passed away at the NHS - St. Catharines site at the age of 65, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In these difficult times of COVID-19, her daughter Sharlene was able to remain at her bedside until her peaceful passing. Peg was predeceased by her one and only true love, Rick, who passed away October 22, 1993 and recently by her brother Bill Green (December 22, 2019). Our mother will be deeply missed by her children Sharlene (Jim), Steven and our brother Billy and his family. Leaving behind the pride and joy of her life are her grandchildren Brianna and Lukas, who she deeply loved and lived for. She will be missed by her many siblings, Joey (Linda), Judy (Don), Linda (Michael), Brenda Green, Debbie (Brian), Cindy (Phil), Darrell (Diana) and Deby (Barry). Peg leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Kassandra Green on February 11, 2020. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jensen, Dr. Michael Wu, Christa Baranick and the entire staff of 3B at the NHS St. Catharines site, you have all left a mark on our hearts and we will never forget your kindness. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a Catholic Graveside Service and Celebration of Life at a later date which will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. "Mom, you will never be forgotten...we love you...XO" Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020