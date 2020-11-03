1/
Margaret Louise VAN DYK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margi on October 31, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 66. Loving mother of the late Laury-Ann Van Dyk, Kelly Matier (Chris), Troy Van Dyk (Laura), Chad Van Dyk (Rosalie Reyes), the late P.J. Van Dyk, Kate Moore (Bryan) and Cindy Van Dyk (Bobby Kaspar). Beloved Gramma of Madeleine Matier, Lily, Charlie and Tommy Van Dyk, Felise Van Dyk, and Cooper and Paxton Moore. Dear sister of Barb. Dennis. She will be fondly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions with the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 3, 2020.
