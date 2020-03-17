Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ondrusek-Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Ondrusek-Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peggy" Ondrusek-Kelly Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Ondrusek-Kelly It is with great sadness on March 15th, 2020 that we announce the passing of our beloved mother in her 88th year. She is now in the arms of the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late George and Margaret Kusnier. Loving wife to the late Frank Ondrusek and Lawrence Kelly. Cherished mother to the late Kathleen Niven, along with sons David and Daniel Ondrusek and daughter Carolyn Lindsley. Caring grandmother to Michelle, Heidi, Nicholas, Christopher and Natalia, and great grandmother to Alyssa. Peggy is resting at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. 905-937-4444. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private service to take place at a later date. Many thanks to all the staff at Henley House for their kind and compassionate care. We will never forget the memories and the hearts that she touched. She was a devout, caring and loving soul. Donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -