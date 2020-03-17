|
Margaret "Peggy" Ondrusek-Kelly It is with great sadness on March 15th, 2020 that we announce the passing of our beloved mother in her 88th year. She is now in the arms of the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late George and Margaret Kusnier. Loving wife to the late Frank Ondrusek and Lawrence Kelly. Cherished mother to the late Kathleen Niven, along with sons David and Daniel Ondrusek and daughter Carolyn Lindsley. Caring grandmother to Michelle, Heidi, Nicholas, Christopher and Natalia, and great grandmother to Alyssa. Peggy is resting at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. 905-937-4444. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private service to take place at a later date. Many thanks to all the staff at Henley House for their kind and compassionate care. We will never forget the memories and the hearts that she touched. She was a devout, caring and loving soul. Donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020