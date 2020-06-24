Margaret Paterson

January 31, 1927 - June 20, 2020 Paterson, Margaret Isobel - passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20th at the age of 93, with her family by her side. Waiting for her with open arms, her beloved husband, Leonard (1998). A heartfelt thank you to Sandy and Doug for their years of commitment and care for mom. Mom will be sadly missed by her children, Margaret (Bob) Pinard, Lynn (Ian) Watt, Sandra Paterson, Douglas Paterson, and Stewart (Nancy) Paterson. Devoted Nana to Leslie (Dean) Langan, Nikki (Miklos) Bacso, Shelley (Randal) Edwards, Kristin Paterson, Meghan Paterson, Andrew Watt, Cameron (Karli) Watt, and Kevin Paterson. Step-nana to Tyler, Robin, and Laura Watt. Loving Gra-nana to Macy, Anders, Zoe, Aubrey, Ella, Johnny, Layla, and Alexandra. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Douglass (1998), her loving parents Ian and Annie Stephen, and her granddaughter Carrie Pinard (1992). Margaret's world revolved around her grandchildren. They were her life. Margaret had a passion for photography, the outdoors, psychic phenomena, and travelling, with Scotland being her favourite destination. She was at home there. Many funny, silly, memorable moments will be cherished forever. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private graveside service held at a future date. If so desired, donations in memory of Margaret can be made to the Carrie Lynn Pinard Scholarship Funds at Lakeshore Catholic High School or Port Colborne High School, or to the Port Colborne Humane Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.