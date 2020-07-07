1/1
Margaret Pearl HEGEDUS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in her 84th year. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 52 years, Steve Hegedus. Cherished mother of Stephen Hegedus and Carolyn Saunders (Ryan). Margaret will be sadly missed by her aunt Helen Gerencser (the late Laszlo), sister Violet Augustyn (Ed), brothers Mike Vencel (the late Laurel) and Bob Vencel. She will also be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Agnes Vencel, brother Jim Vencel and sister-in-law Margaret Vencel. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home and church. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved