Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in her 84th year. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 52 years, Steve Hegedus. Cherished mother of Stephen Hegedus and Carolyn Saunders (Ryan). Margaret will be sadly missed by her aunt Helen Gerencser (the late Laszlo), sister Violet Augustyn (Ed), brothers Mike Vencel (the late Laurel) and Bob Vencel. She will also be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Agnes Vencel, brother Jim Vencel and sister-in-law Margaret Vencel. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home and church. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.