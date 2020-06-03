Margaret Sarah (Hunter) PATERSON
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday June 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of 61 years to Joe and loving mother of Bruce, Joseph, Gordon and Jacqueline. She will be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren and sister Moira. A private Funeral Service in celebration of Margaret's life was held on Friday June 5, 2020 with interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.
