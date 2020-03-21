Home

More Obituaries for Margaret Spry
Margaret Spry

Margaret Spry Obituary
Peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020. In her 91st year, Margaret (Margo) Helena Spry, born in Portage la Prairie Manitoba was the beloved wife of the late Louis (2009). Loving mother of Wendy, William "Bill" and his wife Betty. Doting grandma of Derek (Lesley) and Jenn. Adoring great-grandma of Mattea and Everleigh. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her stubbornness and her laughter. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the charity closest to your heart would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
