Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Scottlea Gospel Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Scottlea Gospel Chapel
500 Scott St.
St. Catharines, ON
View Map
Margaret Steele Humphrey Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Wainright for 61 years. Loving mother of David (Tracy) and Mary Lynn (Andre) Khvostov. Dear grandma of Holt (Dana), Allan, Katya and Scott and great-grandson Grayson. Predeceased by her brother Iain Hay. Margaret was a longtime member of Scottlea Gospel Chapel and formerly Queenston Street Gospel Hall. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10th at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, February 11th at Scottlea Gospel Chapel, 500 Scott St., St. Catharines at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Interment Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to the Family Bible Hour. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
