Margaret Theresa (Stekli) POOLEY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife and loving mother at the Welland County Hospital on May 14, 2020. Mourning her loss is husband of 51 years, Terry and children Jennifer (Doug), Terri (Charlie), Robert and her sister Katie Gojmerac. She is also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her brother-in-law Keith Pooley. Margaret was born in Port Colborne 75 years ago, becoming a Registered Nursing Assistant working in hospitals in Hamilton, Burlington, and finally Welland after which she became a full-time loving wife and mother to her family. She was predeceased by her parents Endy and Julia (nee Czerlau) Stekli, sisters Mary (Michael) Papp, Elizabeth Stekli and brother-in-law John Gojmerac. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Welland County Hospital for their care and compassion to Margaret while she was there. Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Due to the covid 19 restrictions there will be a small private family service later with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.
