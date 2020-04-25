Home

Margaret (Marg) WALL

Margaret (Marg) WALL Obituary
Peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital, on Friday April 24, 2020, Marg Wall (Thiessen) in her 90th year. Predeceased by beloved husband Abe. Dear mother of Kathy (Joe) Wilkes, Janet (Pat) Zeppa and Michael (Debbie) Wall. Grandma to Amy (Mario), Jonathan (Kat), Cameron, Matthew (Ashlie), Brandon, Melanie (Gavin) and Katie (Ken). Oma to Kali, Isaiah, Conor, Ella, Lucy & Luca. Sister of Rudy (Louise). Sister-in-law of Art and Hedy (Bill) Brennan. Arrangements entrusted to Tallman's Funeral Home. Private service to be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
