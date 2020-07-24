It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Margaret "Ruth" Williams (née Wilson) on July 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is finally reunited with her beloved husband, Ted (1991) and eldest son, Jeff (1980). Also predeceased by her sister, Violet (1978) and brother, Howard (1985). She is survived by her sons: John (Laurie) and Todd (Kim); her grandchildren: Kristy, Ashley (T.J.), Amber (Arih), and Glen (Jackie); and her great-grandchildren: Olive, Jasper, Arthur, and Octavia; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Ruth was born August 27, 1935 to George and Victoria Wilson and spent her childhood on their small farm in Heathcote, Ontario. After her father's death from multiple sclerosis in 1947, her mother moved the family to Owen Sound. A few years later, a handsome young man on horseback caught her eye. Ruth set her sights on him and they were married March 19, 1955 in Owen Sound. Ruth and Ted made their home in Port Robinson where she raised three hockey loving sons. As a devoted wife and mother to a family of sailors, Ruth liked staying up to date on the comings and goings in the Welland Canal. Although she claimed to not understand technology, she was known to frequently check BoatNerd.com
on her iPad. Ruth was also an active member of Calvary Gospel Church (now café@church) for over 60 years, where she put her love of ironing to good use by becoming the "tablecloth lady". We will remember Ruth for her unwavering faith, quick wit, limitless appetite, and ability to talk about nothing. We love you, we miss you, and we won't forget that "The Wheel" comes on at 7:00 p.m. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment at Leith Church Cemetery will be planned for a later date. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the MS Society of Canada.