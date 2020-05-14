Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines NHS on Friday, May 8th, 2020 in her 94th year after a brief illness. She will be joining her beloved husband of 60 years Wallace (2009). Loving Mother of Len (Ilona), Beverley (Andrew), Terry (Bev), Debbie (Kliff), Ron (Kim), Cindy (Dan) and Connie (Mike). Cherished Grandmother of Jamie (Karolina), Jason (Angela), Michael (Miranda), Allison (Jeff), Kory (Chelsie), Trevor (Allie), Haley (Fred), Kyle (Brittany), Regan (Amanda), Natasha (Ian), Kendra, Steven (Shelly), Jackie (Tyler), Josh (Kendra) and Nick (Megan). Cherished Great-Grandmother of Devon, Jillian, James, Ben, Tom, Callum, Brody, Easton, Oakley, Breiah, Brooklyn, Ellie, Hadley, Ben, Logan and Ryanne. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her brother Bill Ospechook (late Thelma) and many nieces and nephews of both the Osepchook and Yungblut families. Predeceased by brother Jack, sister-in-laws Pat and Alberta, and daughter-in-law Gail. Margaret was born a New Year's baby on Jan 1st, 1927 in St. Catharines to parents Nickolas and Mary Ospechook. Margaret grew up in St. Catharines and her first job was at Bell as a switchboard operator which enhanced her social and communication skills. Loving music and dancing, she met Wallace at a dance in Port Dalhousie. They married and worked hard on their farm, Greenview Farms. They raised 7 children together. Margaret was a great cook, baker, and made canning and preserving any fruit or vegetable look so easy. Family was most important to Margaret. She loved the family gatherings for all the special occasions and always looked forward to the next get together. Margaret was an avid euchre player and a member of the Women's Institute. Her kind, gentle and outgoing nature will be missed by all. A very special thank you to Dr. Pringle and Dr. Gruber for all the excellent care over the many years and to Cobblestone Gardens (her second home) for the great care she received for the past 5 years. Also, thank you to the staff on floor 4A and 5B at the St. Catharines hospital for all their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held and a celebration of life will take place at a later date when we can all get together. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice. Pedlar Funeral Home will live stream the service beginning May 13th at 10:30 via this link: https://youtu.be/42WE6Amd8Ug Online Condolences can be made at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 14, 2020.