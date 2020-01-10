|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Peggy Capell. Peggy was born September 25th, 1929 at the farm house where she grew up in Iroquois, Ontario. Her parents, Harry Oliver and Hattie Jane Smyth adored her. She was the baby of the family, predeceased by her older brother, George and his twin sister, Marion. Our Mom married our Dad, Stephen "Earl" Capell when she was 22 and the first, of their three daughters, Darla Marguerite, was born in St. Catharines in 1952. Twenty months later their second daughter, Deborah Earlene, arrived in late 1953. Our Dad's work took the family to many places across Canada. We eventually relocated to East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. It was there that their 3rd child, a son, Stephen Smyth was born in late 1957. Not wanting to worry her aging parents, and despite writing to them almost every day, her pregnancy was kept a secret until the day of Steve's birth. Peggy was very tiny and required a caesarian section for each of her children. Once they were assured that both mother and son were healthy, our Dad began to send telegrams to Canada to announce the birth of their son. After a couple more years of project work in Pakistan, the Capell family headed home to Canada and settled back in St. Catharines in a brand-new bungalow on Bunting Rd. Shortly thereafter, their 4th child, another daughter, Shelley Marion was born in 1960. Peggy was a stay at home mother for many years and studied book-keeping at night school. Once she was confident that we were fine, she began doing the books for McKerlie-Millen Auto Supply, the John Deere Cafeteria and other small companies. Mom loved to paint and sing along to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Rod Stewart, David Bowie and so many others. The radio was always on! She sewed our clothes, she let us skip school and took us on shopping trips over the river or to Toronto. She cried the day President Kennedy was assassinated. She always insisted that she do the dishes herself and told us to go and have fun, that we would have lots of dishes to do when we got older. To this day, none of us enjoy doing the dishes. Our mother lived in our family home on Bunting Rd. until the onset of dementia made it impossible for her to live there alone. We are very thankful to all the wonderful staff at Pioneer Elder Care. She is survived by her 4 children, Darla Youldon, Debbie Biller, Steve Capell and Shelley Newman (Gerry); her 9 grand-children Tim and Greg Youldon, Rory and Patrick Biller, Corey and Candace Capell, and, Stevie Sleight (Al), Ginger Smith (Russell) and Cally Newman. She is also survived by her 6 Great Grand-children, Ben and Maddie Sleight, Sky and Jax Smith, and Charlie and Quentin Capell, as well as many nieces and nephews in our extended family. In keeping with her wishes, Peggy will be cremated. We are planning a celebration of our parents' lives in late spring.