Marguerite DiMANNO

Marguerite was called to God after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, October 25th at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital in her 86th year. Predeceased by her sister Mary, brothers Tony and Johnny and sister-in-law Joan. Son of late Theresa and Benny DiManno. Loving Aunt to Mark, Brittany (Steve) Sandham and Chelsey DiManno and GiGi to her beloved Archer. She will be dearly missed by her little girl (cat) Lily. She was employed at the Royal Bank of Canada in Thorold for almost 40 years, and was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and the CWL. A special thank you to the Lizzotti family who were invaluable to the DiManno family and were supportive of Marguerite every step of the way. Also a special thank you to the Fortura, Longo, Gabriel, Morley, and Thomas families for all their continued love and compassion. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Hotel Dieu Shaver for their relentless care and Sister Louise Dillon for her spiritual compassion. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 10:00-11:00am. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Friday, October 30th at 12:00 noon. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory) If so desired, donations to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (cheques only) would be appreciated by the family.



