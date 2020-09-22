1/1
Marguerite Marie NERO
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital at the age of 80. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Mario Antonio (2013). Dear mother of Anna Nero-Murtaugh (Steve) and Ralph Nero. Proud mama of Destiny and Carol-Ann Gauthier. Great grandmother of Krista and Skylar. Sister of Theresa Azzopardi, Andrew Cote (Linda), Ben Cote (Carlin) and Mary-Anne Tipping (Bob). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. We could not have asked for a better mother - Marguerite was an angel on earth. Mrs. Nero's family will receive visitors at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 2000 Merrittville Highway Thorold on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (COVID restrictions apply). The family will hold a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
