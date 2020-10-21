wife of the late Warren McInerney, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Survived by her children Catherine (Charlotte), Marilyn Gladu, and Robert, along with grandchildren and their spouses : Gillian & Ryan Sguigna, Katie Gladu & Oliver Jones, Brian & Angelique McInerney and Rebecca McInerney & Tannor Hadden. Sister of brothers Maurice (Lisa), the late Windsor, and Keith(Velma) Brehaut. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 am on Zoom. Send an email to Marilyn.gladu@parl.gc.ca to receive the link. Online condolences welcome at www.lifetransitions.ca