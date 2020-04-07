|
|
Maria Minervini, age 89, and Antonio (Tony) Minervini, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 and Friday, April 3, 2020, respectively, at Greater Niagara General Hospital. Maria was born on December 8, 1930, and Tony on June 26, 1923, in Gimigliano, Italy. Tony and Maria began their love story in their hometown, where they were wed before immigrating to Canada. On December 2, 2019, they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Tony and Maria are the beloved parents of Dominic Minervini and Ben Minervini (Lori). Grandparents to Jessica Minervini, Deanna Minervini (Aaron Goldstein), Isabella Minervini and Ben-Anthony Minervini, whom they spent the last 30 years spoiling with gifts, advice, and mostly their love. Maria is predeceased by one brother and two sisters and will be greatly missed by her sister Sara Pagliaro (Tony). Tony is predeceased by his two brothers and three sisters. Tony and Maria will not be forgotten by their many nieces and nephews, friends, and members of their community. Maria was the center of her family. She was best known for her tomato sauce, her cookies, and her perfectly homemade sopressata. Tony was a man of few words. He spoke to others through his garden, his love for music and his acts of service. Tony and Maria thrived on the happiness of others. In the absence of being together during these trying times, the family wishes for you to call each other—those of you who knew Tony and Maria—and remember them through your stories and memories. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service followed by entombment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please check back to the Funeral Home website for instructions to view the service via livestream link. Information will be posted by Tuesday at noon. In lieu of flowers, and in Tony and Maria's memory, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation or the Italian Red Cross (Croce Rossa Italiana) would be appreciated by the family. (https://ofnhs.akaraisin.com/ui/NHFcovid19) (https://donazioni.cri.it/donazioni/dona-per-emergenza-coronavirus) Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020