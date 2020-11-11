1/
Maria A. (Nina) Aiello
1938-10-08 - 2020-11-08
Maria A. (Nina) Aiello, age 82, formerly of 46 East Cardott St., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at PInecrest Manor. She was born, October 8, 1938, in Decollatura, Italy, daughter of the late Rosalbino and Giuseppina (Perri) Esposito. She married Donald J. Aiello on September 29, 1962, he preceded her in death in 1977. She resided in Ridgway for 58 years. Nina was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and The C.D. of A. She is survived by 3 daughters: Mary Ann Disque of Imperial, PA, Donna M. (Joseph) Dattoli of Seven Fields, PA, and Nancy A. (William) Zameroski of Ridgway; 5 grandchildren: Paula (John), Ross, Justin, Tess, and Zack; 1 great-grandchild Joseph; 2 sisters: Anna (Keith) MacPherson and Linda Ciocci both of Welland, Ontario, Canada; 2 brothers: Luigi (Antoinette) Esposito and Mario (Cathy) Esposito both of Welland, Ontario, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son-in-law Joseph Disque. A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria A. Aiello will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Wake Service will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM. Due to Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 25 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
