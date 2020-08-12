1/1
Maria Antonetta ELIA
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the age 93. Beloved Wife of Mario Giulio for 78 years. Loving mother of Frank (Rae), Felix (Rita), Mary and Rose (Leo) Gautreau. Sister of Ron (Mary) Elia. Caring grandmother Mario (Maria), Maryanne (Matteo), Jaimie (Frank), Adrian (Amii), Susanna (Rob), Paul (Christine), Darryl (Anne), Kristen and Will (Sarah). Dear great-grandmother of 15. Aunt of Rosemary (Mike), Andrea (Greg) and Ferdinando (Caroline). Survived by 5 sisters and 1 brother in Italy. Preceded by her 3 sisters in Italy. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and in-laws in Canada and Italy. Maria enjoyed to have all her family over for a big meal and sharing memories. Maria's family would love to share her life memories, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and Funeral Mass (face masks must be worn) will be held, with entombment to take place at Fairview Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 12, 2020.
