Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on June 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband Giuseppe (2001). Loving mother of Tony (Debby), Josie (Henry), Angela (Per) and Vince (Rachel). Caring Nonna of Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Mason and Evan. Lovingly missed by her sisters in Italy Antoinette and Michelina. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Vincenzo and Arcangela Salvatori and her brothers Francesco, Attilio, Ferdinando, Quirino and Gaetano. Under current conditions, and by mandate from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, visitors to the funeral will be limited in numbers and all attendees must wear a face mask. Preference will be given to those who have received an invitation. Visiting hours will be on Friday, June 19th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street. A private Funeral Mass followed by Rite of Committal will take place. For further information on current laws, please visit the Bereavement Authority of Ontario website (thebao.ca) or call the funeral home at 905-356-3550. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
