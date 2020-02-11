|
Peacefully, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the St. Catharines General Hospital, Mary Fralick in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Fralick. Loving mother of David (Debbie), Doug (Shelley) and Darlene. Dear grandmother of Rachel Kooiman (Stephen), Ricki-Lee Gingras (Gaets) and Ryan (Cory). Loved great-grandmother of Abigail, Elizabeth, Rosalie, Ruthanna, Lydia, Ezra and Benjamin. Predeceased by her brother Vince Vitucci and her sister Donna D'Andrea. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Extendicare in St. Catharines for their compassion and care. Donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020