It is with immense sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Mary Ciantar on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is beloved by her husband Rosario of 59 years, her four sons Philip (Erminia), Paul (Jeremy), Patrick (Deborah) and Reno Jr. (Agata), and her six grand-children, Sarah (Corey), David, Christina, Stephanie, Xero and Paisley. We will miss her tenacious, loving personality and forever hold her in our hearts. A private family Funeral Service will be celebrated with Father Peter Walton presiding. Memorial remembrances to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020