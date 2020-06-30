Maria "Mary" COMPISANO
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Compisano at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday June 28, 2020 at the young age of 87. She was surrounded by her loving husband for 68 years, Frank Compisano, daughter Anna (Joe), son John (Sue), grandchildren Jeffrey, Alicia, Michael (Tanya), Adam (Leanne) and sister Maryann (Carl). She was the proud and loving great-grandmother of Gabriel, Alexandra and Ryan. Predeceased by her father John, mother Anna and brother John Holibanich. Our hearts are broken, as Mary built a family founded on an everlasting, boundless love for each other. Her strength, her thoughtfulness and selfless, caring compassion deeply felt by her family and friends will be our guiding light forward. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Mary, memorial contributions to Heart Niagara would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
