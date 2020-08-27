1/1
Maria D'AMICO
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Valley Park Lodge on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Quinto D'Amico (2015). Dearly loved mother of Domenic (Josephine), Tony (Anna), Dino (Mary) and Danny (Gina) D'Amico. Cherished Nonna of Michael, Matthew, Jessie, Ashley, Stefania, Mirella, Serena and the late Phillip (2020). Dear sister of Filomena (the late Pio) D'Amico and sister-in-law of Ida (the late John) DiGioacchino. Mrs. D'Amico devoted her life to her family and she will be remembered for her very strong work ethic. She loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren who enjoyed her wonderful Sunday lunches. She left her family a legacy of love and devotion which will never be forgotten. Special thanks to the entire dedicated staff at Valley Park Lodge, especially Mirella and Pam for their compassionate care. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), family and friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A private entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. In memory of Mrs. D'Amico donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 27, 2020.
