It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Maria Felicita Piccolo, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2020, at the age of 87. A woman with boundless energy and love who worked tirelessly to provide for her nine children in a home that always held the comforting aroma of delicious traditional Italian meals. She was a master cook. She will truly be missed. Devoted wife of the late Filomeno Ralph Piccolo (2001). Mother of Emma Picciarello (Michael), the late Josephine (Nick) Stranges, Rosanna (Tony) Stranges, Carmela Notarianni (the late Augusto Visca), Amelia (Bill) Kemp, Lena Costa (Jim Garritano), Lucy (Randy) Heanssgen, Joe Piccolo and Rita Zabor. Loving Nonna to 18 grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren. Maria has two surviving sisters August (the late Pasquale) McCree and Dora (the late Carlo) Peron. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maria's family would like to send a special thank you to all of Niagara's city bus drivers for their kindness in helping her enjoy her freedom and independence, well into her later years. To Dr. Rosa and all of her home care team, thank you. We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to her grandchildren Gino and Dolores and their son Michael, who opened up their loving home to the whole family, to share in the remainder of Nonna's life. To her granddaughter, Felisha, who devoted nursing care to her Nonna. Felisha, know that Nonna cherished all of your time spent together. Your dedication has been a blessing to us all. To Felisha's partner, Chris, thank you for all of your support and devotion. Honouring Maria's wishes, a private funeral will be held. Online condolences may be shared on Maria's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com. Sending God's blessings to all.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020