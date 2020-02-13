|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents Felicia and Francesco. Predeceased by her husband Michele Folino. Dearly loved mother of Filomena (the late Frank) Mastroianni and John (Silvana) Folino. Proud Nonna of Rosa (Joe), Phil (Deanna), Michael (Jessica), Anthony (Sarah), Johnny (Rosie) and Danny (Jamie). Bisnonna (Big Nonna) of Franco, Sofia, Mirella, Alessia, Katie, Stella, Carter, Maya, Hudson, Violet and Logan. Predeceased by her siblings Rosaria (the late Giovanni) Gallo, Antonio (the late Maria) Strangis, Giovanni Strangis, Pasquale Strangis, Fiorina Strangis, and Santo Strangis. Survived by her brother Augustino (Giuseppina) Strangis, sister Christina (the late Angelo) Boncore, sister Giovanna (Joe) Gigliotti and twin sister Rosa (the late Giovanni) Folino. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Folino immigrated to Canada with her family in 1966 and had a passion for gardening and the outdoors. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 1 pm at the funeral home. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Folino, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) or The Heart and Stroke Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020