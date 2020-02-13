Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Folino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Folino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents Felicia and Francesco. Predeceased by her husband Michele Folino. Dearly loved mother of Filomena (the late Frank) Mastroianni and John (Silvana) Folino. Proud Nonna of Rosa (Joe), Phil (Deanna), Michael (Jessica), Anthony (Sarah), Johnny (Rosie) and Danny (Jamie). Bisnonna (Big Nonna) of Franco, Sofia, Mirella, Alessia, Katie, Stella, Carter, Maya, Hudson, Violet and Logan. Predeceased by her siblings Rosaria (the late Giovanni) Gallo, Antonio (the late Maria) Strangis, Giovanni Strangis, Pasquale Strangis, Fiorina Strangis, and Santo Strangis. Survived by her brother Augustino (Giuseppina) Strangis, sister Christina (the late Angelo) Boncore, sister Giovanna (Joe) Gigliotti and twin sister Rosa (the late Giovanni) Folino. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Folino immigrated to Canada with her family in 1966 and had a passion for gardening and the outdoors. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 1 pm at the funeral home. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Folino, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) or The Heart and Stroke Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -