Maria (Cirillo) FROMENT
Passed away after a brief illness at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved wife of 28 years to Michael and loving mother of Amanda and Brandon. Cherished daughter of Rose Leotta-Cirillo and daughter-in-law of Mary Froment. Dear sister of Lisa (Chris) Paquette, Antonio (Tina) Cirillo, Gina Cirillo (George Enns) and Salvatore (Maria) Cirillo and sister-in-law of Daniel Froment. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews; Stephanie, Francesca, Tony, Christopher, Susan and Gabriel. Predeceased by her father Frank Cirillo, father-in-law Edmond Froment, sister-in-law Joanne Kasiac, nephew David and niece Angela. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held at 4 pm at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Maria, memorial contributions may be made to The Young Caregivers Association, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 12, 2020.
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
