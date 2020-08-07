GAETAN, Maria 'Mary' (nee Dalcin) - Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo (1986) and loving mother of Carmen (Gary) Gabrielli. Cherished Nonna of Lisa Gabrielli (Andy Rust) and Michael (Danielle) Gabrielli and bisnonna of Angelo, Madelyn and Anthony. She will be sadly missed by her sister Gina Scaletta and sisters-in-law Linda and Leda Dalcin. Predeceased by her brothers Domenic, Ado (the late Vivian), Emilio (the late Gloria), Lawrence and brother-in-law Larry Scaletta. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. McGarry, Major Renee Clarke and the nursing staff at Eventide Home, especially the second floor, for the exceptional care provided to Mary. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church with The Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mary, donations to Eventide Home would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com