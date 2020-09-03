1/1
Maria GIOVINAZZO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Eventide Nursing Home, Niagara Falls on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She is now reunited with her loving husband Domenic (1986). Cherished mother of Nancy Giovinazzo, Michael (Sheila) Giovinazzo, Angela Giovinazzo, Anthony (Julia) Giovinazzo, Mary Giovinazzo and George Giovinazzo. Doting Nona of Sandra (Russ) Faltesek and Lisa Toth and proud great grandmother of Brooke and Bree. Besides her husband Domenic, Maria was predeceased by her son Vincent Giovinazzo and all her siblings in Italy, Michael (Rose) Mammoliti, Pasqua (Guiseppe) Raso, Stella (Carmelo) Todarello, Annunziata Cosentino and Augustino (Lidia) Mammoliti. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass via Livestream service beginning at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Donations in memory of Maria may be made to The Salvation Army Lawson Eventide Home. Arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.J. Patterson and Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved