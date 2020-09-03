Maria GIOVINAZZO

Passed away peacefully at Eventide Nursing Home, Niagara Falls on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She is now reunited with her loving husband Domenic (1986). Cherished mother of Nancy Giovinazzo, Michael (Sheila) Giovinazzo, Angela Giovinazzo, Anthony (Julia) Giovinazzo, Mary Giovinazzo and George Giovinazzo. Doting Nona of Sandra (Russ) Faltesek and Lisa Toth and proud great grandmother of Brooke and Bree. Besides her husband Domenic, Maria was predeceased by her son Vincent Giovinazzo and all her siblings in Italy, Michael (Rose) Mammoliti, Pasqua (Guiseppe) Raso, Stella (Carmelo) Todarello, Annunziata Cosentino and Augustino (Lidia) Mammoliti. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass via Livestream service beginning at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
Donations in memory of Maria may be made to The Salvation Army Lawson Eventide Home.