After a life well lived, Maria passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Nicholas (2009) and sisters Anna, Erzsi and Monci. Dear and loving mother of Marian Cosoletto (Bob) and Tom Keszthelyi (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Kassandra and Alex. Maria leaves behind a legacy of good food, generosity and honesty. The family will gather for a graveside burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery in St. Catharines, where Maria will be laid to rest beside her husband. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.