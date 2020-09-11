Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday September 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (2005) and devoted mother of Lucia (Lee) Emmanuel and Lorenzo (Mary) Leone. Cherished, proud and adoring Nonna of Khea Emmanuel (Enrique Paolino), Dakotah Emmanuel, Juliano (Sharon) Leone, Lucas (Adrianna) Leone, Quinton Leone and Monet Leone. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Amelia (Livio) Terraneo, Luigi Delduca, Giulia Delduca, special friends Giuseppina Caruso, Vittorio Petrella and Carmela (Pupa) Deangelis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Elena (Rudolfo), Giovanni and Anna Delduca. A private family service, followed by entombment at Fairview Mausoleum has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com