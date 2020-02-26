|
Sadly passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Lupia (1994). Dearly loved mother of Rosalie, Lucy and Gina. Survived by her brother Gino Ferraiuolo and her sister Franca Cerenzia. She deeply cherished her 10 beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Maria always welcomed everyone into her home with a beautiful smile and open arms. She loved her garden in the summer, and her fireplace in the winter. She took every opportunity to take out old photo albums and share loving stories about herself and family growing up in Colosimi, Italy. Maria enjoyed many nights playing Scopa with her grandchildren. Anytime you'd walk through her doors, you would smell all the lovely food she had cooked waiting for you. Maria will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her laughter will never be forgotten and she will remain in the hearts of all who loved her deeply. A Private Family Service and The Rite of Entombment at Fairview Mausoleum has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Maria, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020