|
|
Peacefully on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Oakwood Park Lodge at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Carmine 'Fantino' for 50 years, celebrating their 50th anniversary in September. Loving mother of Carmine (Julia) Morelli, Frank (Fiorella) and Assunta 'Susie' (Jesse) Pascuzzo. Dear Nonna of Michael, Alex, Christina, Laura Maria, Maria Lisa, Carmine and Sabrina. Predeceased deceased by husband Carmine Morelli. Survived by siblings Luigi (Yolanda) Curcio, Rosetta (late Chris) Grano and Aldo (Giuseppina) Curcio. Maria was a Master Seamstress. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Vigil Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:00pm. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Thursday, January 9 at 11:00am. Rite of Committal to follow. If so desired, donations to Osteoporosis Canada would be appreciated by the family.