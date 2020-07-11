1/1
Maria (Pellegrino) MAROTTA
Passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on July 7, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Maria is survived by husband (of 29 years) Frank Marotta, daughter Brittany Marie, mother Yolanda (late Frank) Pellegrino (Veltri), mother and father-in-law Sestino and Diamante Marotta, brother Frank Pellegrino (Lucia), brother-in-law Mario Marotta (Rosanna). Nieces and nephew Ashley Pellegrino (Paul), Andrea Pellegrino (Adrian), Michael Marotta, Teresa Marotta, Sonia Marotta and her loving, dear friend Barbara Stawiarz. Special thanks to Gary, Syliva, Rudy, Diana, Al, Tina, Ken, Anna, Bob, Linda and Vince for their love and support during our journey. Special thanks to all the medical support staff at the Walker Family Cancer Centre and St. Elizabeth's Health Care nurses for their wonderful care and compassion - and a special thank you to Jade for going above and beyond for Maria. Maria worked 34 years for the Niagara Health System at the Welland Hospital Site. Maria loved caring for patients and treated them as extended family. Maria was a selfless person who always put the needs of others before her own. Maria's hobbies included gardening, cooking, shopping and clothing. Maria had a strong love for music. A funeral mass was held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin. Rite of Committal followed at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Kevin's Parish or the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
