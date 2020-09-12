1/
Maria MARRONE
Suddenly, on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a brief illness at Niagara Health St. Catharines Site at age 83. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Rita. Nonna of Jon, Erik and Nick. Sister to Joe Santorelli and the late Pompeo Santorelli; sister-in-law to Maria Ricciuto and Vincenza Marrone. Maria will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and her family in Limosano, Campobasso, Italy. Maria was the open-door chef to all her family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 2:00 -4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church 21 Queen Street South, Thorold on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Mass must bring and wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
