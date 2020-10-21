Maria MIGNELLI

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Maria leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, Giovanni 'John' Mignelli. They were married in Santa Maria del Molise, Italy, and came to Canada to start a new life shortly after they were married. Together, they raised a loving family. Beloved mother of Nick (Tina) Mignelli, Ellen Mann, Carmen (Clara) Mignelli and Dolora (Marcello) Multari. Loving Nana to Lisa (Todd) Boozan, Lora (Chris) Riddle, David (Jocelyn) Pizzi, Michael (Sabrina) Pizzi, Julia Mignelli, John Mignelli, Robert Multari and Daniel Multari. Loving Bisnonna to Alyssa and Emma Boozan, Nicholas and Ryan Riddle and Gionni and Marco Pizzi. Beloved sister-in-law to Attilio (Audrey) Mignelli and Emilia Mignelli. Survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Michele Bertone, brother-in-law Luigi Mignelli and son-in-law Paul Mann, who has welcomed his adoring mother-in-law into the gates of Heaven with open arms. Maria's world was her family and her deep devotion to her Catholic faith. We were very lucky to have a wonderful, wife, mom, nana and bisnonna. Maria instilled morals and values in her children that will be passed down to their families. She was our rock and our anchor. We will keep her family traditions alive and will miss her tremendously. Maria has left a huge void in our hearts. Rest easy, beautiful lady, we deeply love you and you will live in our hearts forever. We promise you we will take good care of Dad. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, with private Rite of Entombment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. In memory of Mrs. Mignelli, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com