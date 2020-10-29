The family of the late Maria Mignelli would like to express their gratitude and sincere thanks for the support and kind gestures shown to us during this difficult time. We appreciate the cards, Mass offerings, visits at the Funeral Home, phone calls, flowers, donations, food and those of you who had us in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you to the grandchildren who were the pallbearers and took their loving Nana to her final resting place. Thank you to the Brock Ward and the Rainbow unit at GNGH for taking care of our mom. Thank you to Father Peter Rowe and Father Greg Schmidt for a beautiful Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church. Thank you to Father Steven Bruzzese for administrating mom's last rites. Thank you to Maureen and Bernie for the beautiful music, and also to the Bereavement Ministry. Thank you to Aunt Audrey and Uncle Attilo and family for never leaving our side since mom became ill. We love you. Thank you to Ed and Ruth-Ann and staff at Patterson Funeral Home, your professionalism, compassion and guidance are always above and beyond. God bless you all, from loving husband John and Nick, Ellen, Carmen and Dolora and families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store