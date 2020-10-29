1/
Maria MIGNELLI
The family of the late Maria Mignelli would like to express their gratitude and sincere thanks for the support and kind gestures shown to us during this difficult time. We appreciate the cards, Mass offerings, visits at the Funeral Home, phone calls, flowers, donations, food and those of you who had us in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you to the grandchildren who were the pallbearers and took their loving Nana to her final resting place. Thank you to the Brock Ward and the Rainbow unit at GNGH for taking care of our mom. Thank you to Father Peter Rowe and Father Greg Schmidt for a beautiful Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church. Thank you to Father Steven Bruzzese for administrating mom's last rites. Thank you to Maureen and Bernie for the beautiful music, and also to the Bereavement Ministry. Thank you to Aunt Audrey and Uncle Attilo and family for never leaving our side since mom became ill. We love you. Thank you to Ed and Ruth-Ann and staff at Patterson Funeral Home, your professionalism, compassion and guidance are always above and beyond. God bless you all, from loving husband John and Nick, Ellen, Carmen and Dolora and families.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
OCT
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
To Carmen, Clara and family, Frank and I extend our sincerest condolences in the loss of your beautiful mother and grandmother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your extended family at such a difficult time. ❤

Frank and Rae Elia
Friend
October 22, 2020
Ann and i are sorry to hear about the loss of your mother and send our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Mario & Ann Cerminara
Friend
October 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Ellen, Dave, Joce, Gi, Marco and the rest of the family on your loss. Thinking of all you during this time. Love Joe and Debbie Ferro
Debbie Ferro
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
Carm , Clara and family
So sorry to hear about you mom. Our deepest condolences.
Love Jim and Dru
Jim and Dru Quaranta
Friend
October 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sue (Muraca) Sabatino
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
Ellen ,So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family ❤
Lynne Stoner
Friend
