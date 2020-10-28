Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 61. Devoted wife of 39 years to Garry. Loving mother of Conrad (Charlie) and Meghan (Peter) and much loved 'Noni' of Benjamin. Cherished daughter of Vincenzo and Giovanna Cardone. She will be missed dearly by her sister Paula (Sean) Ashworth, as well as her niece Monica and her nephew Julian and her sister-in-law Rita (John) Twose and their children Ryan, Richelle, and Kathleen. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, with a private Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In honour of Maria's memory, donations to Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com