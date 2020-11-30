(nee Tompek) Life's journey took Maria from the medieval Hungarian town of Koszeg, where she was born, and led her first to Germany, then to England (where she wed) and finally, in 1952, to Welland, Ontario. Here, together with Josef, her husband of 48 years, she bought a house, raised four children, and brightened all who knew her with her tender heart, generosity and good cheer. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Maria passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, at The Woodlands of Sunset nursing home in Welland. Predeceased by Josef, she is deeply missed by their children: Les (Kimberly); Judy (Scott) Wilk, Kathy, and Bob (Sandy), as well as grandchildren Alexander, Thomas and Walker. Maria always put others first. Her love of laughter and practical jokes was matched by her dedication to gardening and to hosting friends and family. She enjoyed playing cards and was exuberant on winning. Never shy in debate, whether over politics or social trends, she was a master of Hungarian cookery and took particular delight in playfully teasing others. Above all else, she loved and cherished her family, doting especially on her grandchildren. Her journey done, she leaves that family with a wealth of memories - ever-grateful for her hard work and uplifted by her love for others. Given the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no visitation and cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Maria's life will occur at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences may be left at: www.simplertimescremationcentre.ca