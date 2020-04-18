|
Just a day after her 92nd birthday, Maria Passero (Paoletta) passed away on April 14, 2020 at the Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie. Predeceased by her husband Frank (1996) and her sons Tony (2019) and Gino (2020). She will be missed by her son Sam (Maureen), daughter-in-law Cheryl, grandchildren Maria (Glenn), Frank, Meaghan, Nikolas and Anthony. Her great-grandchildren Delaney, Riley, Kieran, Reaghan and Myley and she was adored by her nieces and nephews of the Passero and Sansano families. The family would like to thank the staff at the Crescent Park Lodge for their care. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Stroke Society and Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Private services will take place with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated when circumstances allow.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020