Maria RENDA
Passed away peacefully at the Meadows of Dorchester on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Felice Renda (2015). Dearly loved mother of Josie (Marcello) Petrella, Frank (Peggy) Renda, Roseanne (Anthony) Ricci and Pat (Donna) Renda. Cherished Nonna of Diana, Victor (Jessica), Felice (Stacey), Michael (Elena), Matthew, Martina, Marcus and Matteo and Bisnonna of Domenic, Daniel, Araia, Gabriel, Mila, Marcello "Cello" and Leo. Dear sister of Vince (Maria) Mete and Teresa Roberto and sister-in-law of Franca (Biagio) Greco, Carmella Mendoia and Peppina Astorino. Predeceased by her sisters Rosa (Luigi) Marone and Giovanna (Michael) Renda and her in-laws Salvatore (Nina) Renda, Gennaro (Marianna) Renda, Rosa (Giovanni) Ciccione, Francesco Renda, Giuseppe Renda, Joe Mendoia, Alfredo Astorino and Antonio Roberto. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Renda donations to Meadows of Dorchester would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com. A very special thanks to the compassionate staff at Meadows of Dorchester for their exceptional care of our mother and our family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 14, 2020.
