Peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 79, with broken hearts, we announce the passing of Maria. Loving wife of Steve Jager for 40 years. Cherished mom to Mark and Alex Avolio, and loving daughter-in-law, Beverley Avolio. Beloved Grandma of Ashley, Alyssa, Matthew, and Nicole. She will also be dearly missed by her step-grandchild, Tina and extended family. Survived by her siblings, Flora DiPardo and Marisa Gallo and brother-in-laws, Costanzo DiPardo and Bob Gallo. Pre-deceased by her parents Guiseppina and Francesco Silvestri and brothers, Pasquale, and Mario Silvestri. Maria will be lovingly missed and remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Maria was born in Pacentro, Italy and immigrated to Canada when she was 13 years of age. Her love of cooking, personality, and great sense of humour will be surely missed. A private service was held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Unfortunately, it was a private service for the immediate family due to the Covid -19 virus situation. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated which will be forwarded on Maria's behalf as directed through her estate.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 20, 2020