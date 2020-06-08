The bright steady light that was Maria Demny Sherar, softly and peacefully burned out on May 28, 2020. She was 93. Born in the small East German town of Grosvartenberg-Schleisse on November 26, 1926. She was a country girl at heart. At one point, at the age of 16, she left her hometown of Meissen on foot, to walk west for three months through the warzone to reach the safety of the Western Allied Front. She always said during this time her unwavering faith in God was forged. After receiving her diploma in nursing, her adventurous spirit led her to sail for Canada in 1951 on the ship "Fair Sea". She first landed in Montreal and finally settled in Niagara Falls. Eventually she caught the eye of her future husband Edison Sherar. His loyalty, patience and his love, finally won her heart and they married in 1971. Together they created a welcoming, beautiful home where countless family occasions were celebrated. Maria's grace, elegance and adaptability were combined with a razor-sharp intelligence, incredible courage, determination and an occasional stubborn streak (Oh Yes!). These traits served her well as she faced many challenges. Many in Niagara Falls know her through her 35-year career at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Others will remember her for her unwavering dedication to the Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church community. This was her spiritual home and many life long friendships were made there. She is predeceased by her husband Edison Sherar (September 7, 2019) and her brothers Alfonse and Paul Demny. She is survived by her Family in Germany. Her sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Ernst Hirth. Her cousin Thea Demny, Walter and Hildegard Perlitious and her second cousins Hagen, Lydia, Patricia and Henrik Hirth. In Canada, she leaves behind a daughter Barbara Demny and her adored grandchildren Laura and Eric Gouthro. Her love and devotion for us will live in our hearts forever. A celebration Maria's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. Psalm 27:4 - One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in his temple. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.