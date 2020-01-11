Home

Maria SUTER

Peacefully, at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her 85th year. Maria Suter beloved wife to Hans Suter for 60 years. Loving mother to Debbie Silverthorne (Bob), and Ilia Suter. Proud and loving Grandma of Shantal, Chris (Jennifer) and Ryan (Lauren). Sadly missed by her nieces nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Johann and Maria Trainer, sister Trudy and brothers Korbel and Hans. Special thank you to Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Dunnville Hospital, Visiting Nurses and EMS for their kindness and care. A private family service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
