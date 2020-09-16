1/1
Maria TIRABASSO
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Joe Tirabasso (1988). Cherished mother of Nancy (Tony) Mazzei, the late John Tirabasso (1990) and the late Peter Tirabasso (2018)(Lori Bundzeak). Loving Nonna of the late Joseph Tirabasso (2005). Sister of Ralph Rivabella (Carmela Zagaroli). Sister-in-law of the late Incoronata Rivabella. Predeceased by her parents Agostino and Filomena Rivabella. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. She will be missed by her dear friend Mary Mauriello. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please call the family to let them know if you will be attending. In memory of Maria, donations to St. Ann Church would be appreciated by her family. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
