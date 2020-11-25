Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Monday November 23, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Martin for 64 years. Loving mother of Carl (Sandy), Nick (Charlene) and Leona (Bill). Dear grandmother of Kerri (Dean), Stacy (James), Schuyler and great grandmother of Trenton and Jessica. Predeceased by her parents Nicolas and Cornelia VanSwam and by her siblings Nick, Wim, Corrie, Nelly and Clasien. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, a private funeral service with burial at Oakwood Cemetery will be held. Those invited to attend will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending are required to wear a facemask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca