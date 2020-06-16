Maria ZANIOL

Peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Meadows of Dorchester, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe 'Joseph' Zaniol (2005); loving mother of Paula (Rick Rampado), Jennie (Vince Bologna), John Zaniol (Roz Lawrence) and Lissa (Mario Scozzafava), all of Niagara Falls; dear Nonna of Amanda (Ryan Kelly), Vanessa (fiancé Nick Conlon), Victoria, Jordan (Samantha Lane), Matthew, Joshua and Mia, and Great-Nonna to Carter Kelly. Sister of Sara Brunello, Silvana DalGallo, Stella Ravanello, and Bertilla Brunello. Predeceased by three sisters, Ernesta Meneghello, Rosa Dallan and Benedetta Pizziola and four brothers, Pietro, Giacinto, Giovanni and Antonio Pizziola. Born in Crocetta Del Montello, Treviso, Italy, Maria followed her fiancé Joe to Canada and married in 1956, settling in Niagara Falls, where they raised their family. Family was very important to her; she was very proud of her children and grandchildren. Maria enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. A sincere thanks to the staff of Meadow's of Dorchester for their excellent care. Maria is at the MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, where private family service will be held followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Meadows of Dorchester or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.