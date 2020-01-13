|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marianna, at her home, at the age of 50 on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mike Powers, cherished children Kyle Collins (Jacqueline) and Angelea Powers, and stepchildren Lindsay, Julia, Becca, and Cole. Also survived by her sisters Lu-Ann Kudrinko, Darlene Petti and Lois (Michael) Dolynsky, and sister-in-law Silvana Petti. Dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her beloved pets. Predeceased by her father Adolf, her mother Dorothy, her sister Deanna, and her brothers Joey and Nicky. Also predeceased by her brothers-in-law Kirk Kudrinko and Sandy Muelli. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at Club Capri in Thorold on Wednesday, January 15th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust fund for Angelea.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020