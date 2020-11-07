It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marianne, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, with her parents at her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, age 51. Cherished daughter of Dave and Helen Kanold, dear sister of Rick, niece of Julie Antonio (late Dave) of Niagara-on-the-Lake and Brenda Kanold of Vancouver, and cousin of Ian Kanold (Samantha) and their daughter Sophie of California. Fondly remembered by many friends and her beloved pet Mocha. Predeceased by her grandparents Frank and Helen Nemeth of Niagara Falls and Carl and Doris Kanold of Port Colborne. Arrangements in care of MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Lion's Club Guide Dog Foundation in Oakville. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com