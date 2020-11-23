1/1
Marianne Teresa Mazerolle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Extended Care Unit, Welland in her 87th year. She will be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law Don Herrington and John Veroniak, sister-in-law Rose Mazerolle, and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Odillie Mazerolle, her siblings Rene Mazerolle, Paul Mazerolle, Jospeh Mazerolle, Fernande Veroniak, Rev. Dennis Mazerolle, and Jeannine Herrington. Marianne was born in Quebec and has lived all of her life on the east side of Port Colborne. She was a devoted member of St. Therese of Lisieux and to their C.W.L., and was very active in many church functions. Marianne was a kind lady, always willing to take charge and help everyone out. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Port Colborne with Father Michael Andrysiak as celebrant. Rite of Committal at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Therese of Lisieux. All guests invited to the Funeral Mass must adhere to Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of all guests. All guests attending are required to wear a facemask. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved