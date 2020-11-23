Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Extended Care Unit, Welland in her 87th year. She will be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law Don Herrington and John Veroniak, sister-in-law Rose Mazerolle, and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Odillie Mazerolle, her siblings Rene Mazerolle, Paul Mazerolle, Jospeh Mazerolle, Fernande Veroniak, Rev. Dennis Mazerolle, and Jeannine Herrington. Marianne was born in Quebec and has lived all of her life on the east side of Port Colborne. She was a devoted member of St. Therese of Lisieux and to their C.W.L., and was very active in many church functions. Marianne was a kind lady, always willing to take charge and help everyone out. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Port Colborne with Father Michael Andrysiak as celebrant. Rite of Committal at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Therese of Lisieux. All guests invited to the Funeral Mass must adhere to Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of all guests. All guests attending are required to wear a facemask. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca